Khloé Kardashian Sweetly Laughs Alongside Daughter True as They Enjoy Playtime Together

True showed off her assortment of My Little Pony dolls, which she has in nearly every color!

It's playtime!

Khloé Kardashian shared some adorable pictures and videos of daughter True Thompson to her Instagram Story Monday playing with her My Little Pony collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother-daughter duo giggled together as the 2-year-old teetered over to her pink pony to touch its head and watch it shake and neigh. As the pony shook its head, True jumped backward and laughed with her mom.

"Is it funny, did it scare you?" Kardashian asked.

In one clip, True grabbed the pony by its mane to give it a sweet kiss on the head.

"Aw, baby!" the mom of one gushed.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

After snapping pictures of True's assortment of ponies — which she has in all different colors — the little girl went over to her ice cream parlor playset.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The too-cute toddler, dressed in a pink shirt and white shorts, lined up all of her ponies on top of the creamsicle-colored playset.

True then began knocking the ponies off the counter one by one as the Good American founder laughed in the background. As True was playing with her dolls, the children's song "The Wheels on the Bus" was playing in the room.

In her last playtime shot, Kardashian, 35, shared a picture of the fallen ponies laying on the ground next to the ice cream parlor.

Image zoom

The pair's playdate comes one day after Kardashian wished her ex Tristan Thompson a happy Father's Day, posting a pair of adorable snapshots of True with her father.

“Happy Father’s Day!!” she wrote alongside one image, which showed Thompson and his daughter sharing a sweet moment in the pool.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Another smiling snapshot highlighted the strong family resemblance between the NBA player and their daughter. "You two are definitely twins @realtristan13," she captioned a photo of the pair cozying up together while wearing matching camouflage outfits.

Thompson also got a shout-out in Kris Jenner's Father's Day post.

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together — and in recent months, a source told PEOPLE on June 11, they have drawn "closer" to one another.