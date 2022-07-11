Khloé Kardashian Laughs About Kids Interrupting Her and Kim Kardashian's Pilates Class: 'Mom Life'

Kim and Khloé Kardashian will always find a way to get the work done.

The two moms powered through a workout Sunday in Khloe's home Pilates studio, even with their kids crawling on top of them. The Good American founder shared a photo from their session that showed Kim and Khloé, 38, on their sides on Pilates reformers. True Thompson, 4, and cousin Saint West, 6, played at their respective mom's feet while North West, 9, sat on a bench in between, facing the instructor.