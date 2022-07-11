Khloé Kardashian Laughs About Kids Interrupting Her and Kim Kardashian's Pilates Class: 'Mom Life'
Kim and Khloé Kardashian will always find a way to get the work done.
The two moms powered through a workout Sunday in Khloe's home Pilates studio, even with their kids crawling on top of them. The Good American founder shared a photo from their session that showed Kim and Khloé, 38, on their sides on Pilates reformers. True Thompson, 4, and cousin Saint West, 6, played at their respective mom's feet while North West, 9, sat on a bench in between, facing the instructor.
"This was mine and [Kim's] Pilates class this morning lol," she wrote over the photo. "We still got it done though #MomLife"
Kim, 41, reposted Khloé's photo adding "REAL LIFE" as her caption.
Kim shares North and Saint, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West. Khloé shares True with ex Tristan Thompson.
Khloé recently shared photos from her birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos for her 39th birthday.
The mom of one shared pictures of herself and True playing, swimming and relaxing in the ocean on Instagram over the weekend.
"Do Not Disturb … We are having fun," she captioned the post.
Last month, Khloé sat down with host Amanda Hirsch on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, during which she shared that she doesn't "feel lonely" as a single mom.
"I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date," she said. "I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy."