Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Attend Malika Haqq's Bear-Themed Baby Shower

The Kardashian family had a great time at a bear-y adorable baby shower for Malika Haqq!

On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their momager Kris Jenner attended the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s bear-themed party in celebration of Haqq’s baby on the way.

Haqq — who is expecting a baby boy in March — was surprised with a shower completely decked out in teddy bears and bear-like colors, including bear ears for guests, a five-tiered bear cake, moss bear statues as well as a brown and white balloon archway, which Khloé dubbed “the stairway to heaven.”

The baby shower was documented on Khloé and Kylie’s Instagram Stories, both showing off the lavish decorations and food selections at the party.

Khloé — who is Haqq’s best friend — shared a video of a cereal bar at the event which included bowls of Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms, and Frosted Flakes.

“Malika was craving cereal her whole pregnancy,” the mom of one explained.

In a video on Kylie’s Instagram Story, she was seen wearing a one-shouldered, bodycon white dress with a matching purse while walking down the balloon arch runway.

Meanwhile, Kris sported a white and gold long sleeve dress with tall cream boots and bear ears, according to her daughter’s Instagram Story in which she called the matriarch as her “mama bear.”

Haqq showed off her growing baby bump wearing a floor-length, tan gown. The mom-to-be accessorized the look with simple jewelry and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

During the event, Haqq gave an emotional speech and began to tear up while thanking the women at the baby shower.

“It’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent,” she said.

In November, Haqq revealed the sex of her baby on the way in a sponsored Instagram post, where she showed off her baby bump while posing alongside a bottle of Bio-Oil.

“It’s A Boy!!! 👶🏽 I’m thankful to my baby boy,” Haqq wrote in the caption.

The pregnant star first confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, calling the news “a little bit surprising” but adding that she was “overjoyed” to become a mother in March.

As for her baby’s father, “I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” the Good American model said, adding that she will “absolutely” address his identity eventually.

“My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date,” she explained.