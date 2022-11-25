Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Baby Boys Subtly Appear in Family's Thanksgiving Portraits

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share a 9-month-old son and daughter Stormi, 4, while Khloé shares a 4-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 04:20 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are keeping their baby boys close!

On Thursday, various members of the famous family shared photos from their Thanksgiving celebration. One of the major highlights of the holiday decor was a wall full of portraits of each member of the family, done in a regal, Bridgerton-like style.

A closer look at the wall shows that all members of the family are represented, including the Kylie Cosmetics founder's 9-month-old son — whose name hasn't been shared since revealing it was changed from Wolf — as well as the Good American co-founder's 4-month-old baby boy, who along with 4-year-old daughter True, she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Both moms are shown holding their babies in the portraits, though their faces continue not to be shown. In both photos, baby faces away from the camera in mom's arms.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In addition to her baby boy, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4.

In other photos from the evening, Kylie can be seen hugging sister Kendall in all-black outfits atop various pieces of modern furnishings at sister Kim's home.

In one photo, they enlisted mom Kris Jenner, sandwiching the matriarch while laughing underneath a big-screen TV that was showing the Minnesota Vikings-New England Patriots game.

Last month, the family of four shared a photo wearing all-white outfits while celebrating Halloween, with Kylie, Stormi and the baby boy all sporting angel wings.

In the snap, the mom of two, 25, completed her outfit with a white choker adorned with spikes; Stormi accessorized her ensemble with a pearl necklace.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Hulu

On an October episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Skin founder had her first photoshoot since becoming a mom of two. While the makeup mogul is having a good time on set, she opens up in her confessional about how difficult it is to head back to work after baby No. 2.

"I feel like I've been very spoiled these last few months, just being able to hang with my daughter all day, and now I have my new baby," she says. "It is hard to leave them again and get back into work. And obviously, I run my companies, so just to juggle the two of them could be difficult sometimes."

Kylie cites momager Kris Jenner, 66, as the "best example" of balancing career and family.

"My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids, and she still manages to do it all, so [I'm] very inspired," she added.

