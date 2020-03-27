Motherhood has formed an even more unbreakable bond between Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

During Thursday’s season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé live tweeted during the episode and addressed one fan who said, “I feel @KimKardashian and @khloekardashian have grown soooo much closer since Koko got pregnant #kuwtk love them.”

“You are exactly right! Once I got pregnant that’s when her and I became so close and I was fearful we were going to drift apart once I had the baby but we did not,” Khloé, 35, said in her retweet, adding three red heart emojis.

She also revealed that she was watching the episode with ex Tristan Thompson, who is the father of their 23-month-old daughter True, tweeting, “I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK“

“Let me just give a round of applause for all the healthy coparenting is out there #KUWTK. THIS S— IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING 🙏🏽,” she added in another tweet, saying in a separate one of her ex, “He visits to see his daughter.”

Kim — who’s mom to sons Psalm, 10 months, and Saint, 4, plus daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½ — told PEOPLE in June 2018 that she gave Khloé guidance on parenting “all the time” — and that help goes both ways.

“We’re always sharing, what monitor, ‘What’s this?’ ‘What are these toys?’ ‘What formula?’ ‘What bottles?’ Everything, just everything,” said Kim, 39, sharing that Khloé would also borrow her maternity clothes. “We share tips.”

The reality star and Good American designer told PEOPLE that summer that Kim had been her go-to familial peer while learning the ropes in parenting her then-3-month-old daughter.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” Khloé explained. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”

In a September 2018 episode of KUWTK, Khloé revealed that while she “always thought” Kourtney Kardashian “would be the godparent of my child” that lately Kim had been “someone that I really gravitate to as a mom.”

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” she continued. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

Kim, meanwhile, said Khloé’s decision was “an honor” and promised she would “take such good care” of any future nieces and nephews.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids,” Kourtney, 40, said later. “I think once Khloé has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloé might switch back to me.”