Khloé Kardashian Jokes She’s ‘So Annoying’ as She Films True Driving in Her New Baby Bentley

Khloé Kardashian will always be there to cheer her daughter on — whether True likes it or not!

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, showed off a brand new bedazzled pink baby Bentley car her 8-month-old daughter got as a gift this holiday season, she joked that her daughter was already annoyed by her loving attention.

“Hi, mama,” Kardashian coos in the clip, as her daughter stares forward with a blank look on her face — and the silent treatment continued as the reality star tried over and over again to get her baby girl’s attention.

“God, I am so annoying!!” the Good American co-founder jokingly wrote alongside the Instagram Story video, explaining that her daughter was the embodiment of the sassy person-tipping-hand emoji and wanted her mother to “just shhh already.”

However, at the very end of the video, True broke out into a smile, indicating just how happy she was to be sitting behind the wheel of her brand new ride.

In addition to being completely covered with sparkles, True’s whip also came with a sweet custom license plate.

As she filmed her daughter driving around outside, Kardashian showed off each and every inch of the new toy, including her daughter’s “True” license plate.

Although baby True’s first Christmas was filled with gifts — including four different pairs of Nike sneakers from True’s father, Tristan Thompson, and a “True” name bracelet — there was one present Kardashian wasn’t able to find in time to place under the Christmas tree.

Enlisting her millions of followers for help on Thursday, Kardashian asked whether “anyone knew what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll?”

“Nothing too life like,” she added on Twitter. “Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

She followed up the message by sending out a photo of what she’d found so far, questioning the choices. “Why though?”

Eventually, the reality star ended up following the suggestion of a fan, who recommended that she buy “Natasha,” the Götz Baby Doll from Pottery Barn Kids, which retails online for $69.

“Bought Natasha,” Kardashian tweeted to the fan, including a heart emoji.

Amid a challenging year for Kardashian and Thompson, the couple raised eyebrows when the 27-year-old NBA player did not appear in any of the photos from the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party.

Posing with her daughter that night, Kardashian showed off the pair’s matching style, as they both wore matching white outfits by designer Monica Ivena and styled by Janelle Renèe, which featured a long-sleeved top embellished with stars and big, tulle skirts.

“I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!” Kardashian captioned a set of adorable photos. “I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits.”

The reality star previously revealed that she would be “celebrating early with Tristan in Cleveland” since his team would be on the road over the winter holiday. Thompson’s team had a scheduled game in Cleveland on Dec. 23, and another one in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 26.

Though Kardashian ultimately forgave Thompson after his cheating scandal, their relationship landed back on the rocks after she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall.

Nevertheless, the mother of one chose to spend the holidays — including Halloween and Thanksgiving — in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian’s main priority is making sure their baby girl grows up feeling happy and supported by both her parents.

“What it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” said the source. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”