Khloé Kardashian Jokes That Daughter True, 3, Is Coming for Kendall Jenner's Modeling Career

Watch out Kendall Jenner, True Thompson may be coming for your gig!

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian posted to Instagram a series of photos of her 3-year-old daughter striking a variety of model-like poses for the camera.

The tiny tot, who Kardashian shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, wore a pink bathing suit with green and gold sequined palm trees for the shoot. She had her hair styled in two asymmetrical space buns, and stood with her hands on her hips — even pointing one of her legs off to the side while giving the camera a smile.

Kardashian, 37, thought she did so well, she teased that her sister might have some competition.

True Thompson True Thompson | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

True received a lot of praise in the comments section.

Her aunt Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "My little British accent lady! ❤️."

Khloé's long time best friend Malika Haqq also commented, writing, "Cutie 😍."

"She is a doll, a literal doll!!!! 🥰🥰🥰," KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus said.

True Thompson Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

True has big shoes to fill in the modeling department as her aunt Kendall, 25, was dubbed the world's highest-paid model in 2018 by Forbes after she racked up $22.5 million from the runway.

The 818 Tequila founder has been criticized by some who believe her modeling career was handed to her — criticisms she responded to during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's reunion in June.

"I went to every single casting and ran all over — not only in New York City but all over Europe — trying to get a job and make my way," Kendall said. "Of course, I had a platform and I never took that for granted."

"I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder. Only because people, you know, probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show," she said.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner | Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan, 30, have called it quits again. (Reps for Kardashian and Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Last week, Thompson spent quality time with his True, sharing a video on his Instagram Story of the sweet moment he gave her a manicure. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," he wrote atop the clip with a few heart emojis.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Khloé and Tristan care for their daughter together.