Khloé Kardashian Jokes That Daughter True, 3, Is Coming for Kendall Jenner's Modeling Career
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson showed off her posing skills in new photos
Watch out Kendall Jenner, True Thompson may be coming for your gig!
On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian posted to Instagram a series of photos of her 3-year-old daughter striking a variety of model-like poses for the camera.
The tiny tot, who Kardashian shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, wore a pink bathing suit with green and gold sequined palm trees for the shoot. She had her hair styled in two asymmetrical space buns, and stood with her hands on her hips — even pointing one of her legs off to the side while giving the camera a smile.
Kardashian, 37, thought she did so well, she teased that her sister might have some competition.
"Check mate [Kendall Jenner]!" the proud mom wrote, in the post's caption. "Get ready to pass the crown 👑."
True received a lot of praise in the comments section.
Her aunt Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "My little British accent lady! ❤️."
Kylie Jenner commented, "😍."
Khloé's long time best friend Malika Haqq also commented, writing, "Cutie 😍."
"She is a doll, a literal doll!!!! 🥰🥰🥰," KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus said.
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Snaps Adorable Selfie with Daughter True, Nieces Penelope and Chicago: 'Besties'
True has big shoes to fill in the modeling department as her aunt Kendall, 25, was dubbed the world's highest-paid model in 2018 by Forbes after she racked up $22.5 million from the runway.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The 818 Tequila founder has been criticized by some who believe her modeling career was handed to her — criticisms she responded to during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's reunion in June.
"I went to every single casting and ran all over — not only in New York City but all over Europe — trying to get a job and make my way," Kendall said. "Of course, I had a platform and I never took that for granted."
"I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder. Only because people, you know, probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show," she said.
Meanwhile, a source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan, 30, have called it quits again. (Reps for Kardashian and Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)
"They are not together right now," said the source. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Additionally, a second source said the pair "are trying to be on good terms," adding, "Khloé will do what's best for True."
Last week, Thompson spent quality time with his True, sharing a video on his Instagram Story of the sweet moment he gave her a manicure. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," he wrote atop the clip with a few heart emojis.
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos with 'Bestie' Daughter True, 3, After Tristan Thompson Split
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Khloé and Tristan care for their daughter together.
"True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the insider said. "And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."