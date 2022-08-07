Khloé Kardashian Is 'Taking Her Time' Naming Son: 'She Wants It to Be Just Right,' Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby — a boy — via surrogate, a representative for the star confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday

By
Published on August 7, 2022 04:26 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Khloé Kardashian . Photo: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian is taking it day by day when it comes to naming her newborn baby boy.

Earlier this week, a rep for the Good American co-founder, 38, told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Tristan Thompson –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby together via surrogate.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the proud mom is holding off on naming her bundle of joy until she knows for sure what she wants his moniker to be.

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," the insider says. "She really wanted a baby boy."

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," adds the source. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True. Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, were having a second child together. The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January of this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

RELATED VIDEO: True Thompson Looks All Grown Up While Jet-Setting with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'My Little Lady'

Kardashian's decision to hold off naming her new baby right away comes about after sister Kylie Jenner faced a naming dilemma with her own secondborn earlier this year.

After giving birth to a baby boy in February, Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott shared a post on her Instagram Story a month later, revealing that their child would no longer go by the name of Wolf, the moniker he was originally given.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote at the time, referencing her second child with Scott, 31.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

The mom of two has still not announced her baby's new name, or whether his middle name Jacques was also changed.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Second Baby via Surrogate
https://www.instagram.com/p/CghysxiPnOd/ khloekardashian Verified My little lady ♥️ 6h
True Thompson Looks All Grown Up While Jet-Setting with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'My Little Lady'
maralee thompson, tristan thompson
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 8 Months Old
Khloe Kardashian's Ocean Photoshoot is Interrupted by Nieces North and Penelope
Khloé Kardashian's Nieces North and Penelope Crash Her Bikini Photoshoot: They 'Won't Let Me Live'
tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson and Son Prince, 5, Wear Matching T-Shirts in Cute Car Selfie
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'So Not Ready' for Daughter True's First Day of School
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Holds Hands with Woman in Greece Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Khloé Kardashian
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Making the Best Memories' with Daughter True: 'I Will Forever Have Your Back'
Tristan Thompson, Lil Rel Howery
Tristan Thompson's Cheating Mocked by Lil Rel Howery at 2022 ESPYs: 'I Said It, Y'all Thinking It'
Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Wants Ex Tristan Thompson 'Involved as Much as Possible' with New Baby: Source
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian 'Supported and Encouraged' Khloé in Pursuing Surrogacy to Have Baby No. 2: Source
Natalie Halcro/Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/stories/nataliehalcro/2888433648266644997/. Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Cheer on Daughter North West at Basketball Game: 'Go North!'
Kim Kardashian Cheers on Daughter North West at Basketball Game with Sister Khloé: 'Go North!'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 'Baby Was Conceived' Before His Cheating Surfaced: Source
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Incredibly Disappointed' in Tristan Thompson — but 'They Will Always Be a Family'