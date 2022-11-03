Khloé Kardashian Says She Involves Daughter True, 4, in Her Workouts: 'She Loves to Jump Rope'

Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True, as well as a baby son, with ex Tristan Thompson

By
Published on November 3, 2022 03:22 PM
Khloe Kardashian
Photo: Khloe Kardashian instagram

Khloé Kardashian is all about involving her mini-me daughter in her workout routines.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Hydrow — a smart rowing machine company — as its latest brand ambassador, The Kardashians star, 38, also details how she lets daughter True Thompson, 4, exercise with her.

"I have a workout space in my home, so she will come down while I'm in there, and she loves to jump rope," Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She doesn't really know how yet, coordination-wise, but I have the kids jump rope for her, and I'm teaching her."

"So while I'm jump roping or doing something else, she'll try to emulate me," she continues. "I have tennis balls or little things in there that just keep her preoccupied, so I can still get my workout in."

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian instagram

Kardashian says that jumping rope isn't the only thing her daughter likes to do when they stay active together.

"We dance all the time," the mother of two says. "True absolutely loves to dance and sing — and she's so funny."

Kardashian also hopes that allowing True to see her taking part in a healthy lifestyle will encourage her to do the same.

"She's so active. She has gymnastics and ballet," the Good American co-founder explains. "I think it's good for her to see me being active, and I will encourage her to play sports and just be healthy and do active things."

RELATED VIDEO: True Thompson Looks All Grown Up While Jet-Setting with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'My Little Lady'

Earlier this year, Kardashian opened up about motherhood after welcoming her second child — a baby boy — with ex Tristan Thompson, while speaking with Elle.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said of having two children.

Noting how her kids "challenge me as a person," Kardashian added that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

