The 4-year-old reveals her favorite color is "rainbow" and "white, for the clouds" among other things in the video

Khloé Kardashian Hosts Hilarious Instagram Q&A with Daughter True: 'Love Our Little Talks'

True Thompson has a lot to say!

Khloé Kardashian shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of her and her 4-year-old daughter having a "little talk."

In the recording, the Good American founder, 37, hilariously interviews her daughter, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, asking her little girl all about her favorite things.

"Hello, my name is Mommy and this is," Kardashian says at one point in the clip, prompting her daughter to cutely say, "Fish."

"Her name is Fish, my name is Mommy," continues Kardashian, before True jumps in to correct. "My name is True," the 4-year-old says.

Kardashian goes on to ask her daughter what her favorite color is. To which, she responds by answering "rainbow." The Strong Looks Better Naked author prods True to offer an explanation saying, "the whole rainbow." True clarifies, adding, "and white too – it's for the clouds."

The proud mom captioned the video, "Love our little talks."

True turned 4 on April 12 and celebrated her birthday with a colorful cat-themed pool party last month.

Kardashian posted pictures from the event later that month showcasing the party's large arrangement of balloons, pink heart-shaped pool floaties, and cardboard kitten cutouts.

"DREAMING LOOKING BACK AT TRUE'S 4TH BIRTHDAY PARTY…" Kardashian wrote in the caption at the time. "HOW IS MY BABY 4?!! 😭."

They also marked her birthday last month with a trip to Disneyland.