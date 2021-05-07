Khloé Kardashian Hosts a Paint Party for Daughter True and Her Cousins

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True were joined by Chicago West, Saint West and Dream Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is in the mood to party!

"I am doing a cousin painting party this afternoon," Khloé said while showing off the elaborate display of paints and balloons for each child.

The children were able to pick a ceramic object such as a mermaid, unicorn or dinosaur to choose from and paint.

"I want to do the mermaid!" Chicago, 3, shouted.

When Khloé asked what shape Dream wanted, the 4-year-old responded, "Can this table be mine?"

"Well yes, you're going to share it with your cousins," Khloé gently replied.

The Kardashian-Jenner family and their children stay super close.

The tight bond they share is one of the many reasons Khloé – who shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson – wants to expand her family through IVF.

"I have so many brothers and sisters, so I do want to have a sibling for True," she said during a March appearance on Drew Barrymore's CBS talk show. "With the world of COVID, I've been doing IVF and all that kind of stuff and it's been more challenging in a quarantine year, but I definitely do."

She also dished on her journey during the premiere of the final season of KUWTK.

Khloé and Thompson, 30, spoke about conceiving another child together and how they "will not be conceiving the natural way." (At the time of filming, she and Thompson were not dating, but have since got back together.)

"I have seen so much growth and so much change in Tristan, which I'm so grateful for. So I'm thrilled that Tristan is on board with turning some of my frozen eggs into embryos," she said.

While her IVF journey aired on television, Khloé interacted with fans on Twitter and admitted it's been "tough emotionally" for her throughout the process.

One person tweeted about how conceiving a child can be "so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns."