Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the spooky season!

On Sunday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from a Halloween celebration featuring her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

The mom of two began by posting a clip of a haunted house-themed gingerbread placed on a countertop while True was standing close by. Set to The Addams Family theme song, she wrote in the caption, "Thank you so much auntie @kourtneykardashian and uncle @travisbarker."

On the side of the house featured little nameplates that read "Khloe," "True," and "Baby."

Other decorations included a Halloween-themed black and purple spider balloon arch situated above a set of kids' dining tables and a bunch of pumpkins placed in the background. Adorned with spider web-themed mats, the table setup also featured spooky-looking treats such as brownies, muffins, and cookies.

Kardashian, 38, also gave fans a look at the slime station at another table filled with craft supplies including glue and glittery for the kids to enjoy. One picture showed True wearing fake vampire teeth during the celebration, while another featured her painting on a board.

Last week, The Kardashians star — who shares True and a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson — gave some parenting advice while tweeting with fans as the fourth episode of season 2 of the reality series was released on Hulu.

When one follower tweeted at Kardashian asking her, "What's your dream vacation that you want to take with the babies?" Kardashian explained her perspective on vacations with kids.

"In my opinion, vacations are only tropical places," she revealed.

The reality star went on to explain that "it's not a vacation when you have to take kids to a cold place and bundle them up."

"And then one of them has to pee and you have to take off all their layers etc.," she noted, before concluding, "so any place tropical."

Kardashian last shared pictures from a tropical vacation with daughter True in July, a bonding trip for the duo before the star welcomed her baby boy.

In the sweet images, True hung on to her mom's back as the pair took a dip in a lagoon, with a blue sky behind them.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption at the time.