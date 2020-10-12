True was joined by her cousins Psalm, Chicago, Stormi and Dream for the sweet and spooky get-together

Her Little Boos! Khloé Kardashian Hosts Halloween Craft Party for Daughter True and Her Cousins

Khloé Kardashian's family is getting into the Halloween spirit!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, recently hosted an adorably spooky get-together for her 2½-year-old daughter True and several of her cousins — Psalm, 17 months, Stormi, 2½, Chicago, 2½, and Dream Renée, 4 next month — sharing photos and videos from the fun session on Instagram over the weekend.

In the first slide of Kardashian's post, Stormi (dressed like Rapunzel) and True (dressed like a cat) pose for a selfie, while subsequent images see the girls and Psalm painting a variety of pumpkins.

But some of the paint has other plans — like on the faces of the kids, and Kardashian! At one point, Dream, Chicago and Stormi all gang up on their aunt to smear different colors of paint on her face, giggling as they do so.

"🎃👻Collecting Memories With My Favorite People👻🎃," Kardashian captioned her post.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with niece Stormi and daughter True Khloe kardashian/ instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's Halloween crafts Khloe kardashian/ instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and nephew Psalm Khloe kardashian/ instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's daughter True and niece Chicago Khloe kardashian/ instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and niece Dream Khloe kardashian/ instagram

This isn't True's first pumpkin-painting experience this year. Earlier this month, the toddler was joined by her mom and dad Tristan Thompson as they took part in a "family pumpkin carving day" with Chicago and Psalm.

Although they've been keeping their relationship mostly under wraps since getting back together over the summer, a source told PEOPLE at the time that "everything is great" between Kardashian and Thompson, and that the Revenge Body star "is the happiest."

"Tristan still lives with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloé and Tristan," the insider said. "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

As for what the future holds for Kardashian and the NBA player, 29, the source added that another child could be in the cards: "They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister."

True and her youngest cousins certainly share a tight bond, even in the classroom! On Sept. 30, Kardashian shared a glimpse into the homeschool life of True, Stormi and Chicago, while Psalm joined in on the fun too.

After writing "First day of preschool for the munchkins" atop her first snapshot — which showed the kids sitting around a table covered with books — the mother of one posted more images of True playing with clay and paint, before sharing an image of the girls sitting down to have a snack during story time.

"I know the kids are young," Kardashian wrote in her final Story installment about the fun-filled day. "They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before COVID hit."