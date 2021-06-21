During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, Khloé Kardashian reveals that she had a surrogate but "it fell through," adding, "I'm still on that journey"

Khloé Kardashian Says She Wants More Kids with Tristan Thompson, Talks Challenges of Surrogacy

Khloé Kardashian is sharing an update on her "challenging" surrogacy process on her journey to baby No. 2.

During part 2 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special Sunday, Khloé, 36, opened up to host Andy Cohen about wanting more children with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and the latest developments in securing a surrogate to welcome a second child.

"It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later she found a surrogate," said Khloé, comparing her experience to sister Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her two youngest kids via surrogate.

"It's a lot to do with COVID," Khloé added of her own difficulty with the process during the pandemic. "I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me."

Khloé also spoke about regaining trust in Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True, after a past cheating scandal.

"I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she explained. "I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't serious."

The Good American co-founder and the NBA player, 30, have been going strong since getting back together last summer after self-isolating with True during the pandemic.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He is an amazing dad and partner."

Khloé has been open about her road to expanding her family, showcasing the experience on the final season of KUWTK, at one point saying she was "second-guessing" using a surrogate since the process proved so difficult.

She previously revealed that she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she carried again, which concerned doctors.

On Twitter in May, Khloé noted that everyone's experience is different, especially since Kim had two positive experiences with surrogacy: "Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people. My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing."