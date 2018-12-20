Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Baby True's Thighs in Adorable Photo

Khloé Kardashian is crazy about her baby girl!

On Wednesday the new mom, 34, shared an adorable Instagram photo of little True posing in front of a well lit Christmas tree.

“Her thighs,” Kardashian captioned the shot, which also shows the 8-month-old wearing a grey sweater ensemble with a matching baby beanie.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kardashian shared snaps of her baby girl cozying up to their Christmas tree.

Last week, the Revenge Body star posted four adorable snapshots of herself snuggling up to True.

In the pictures, True got out her energy as she stood, sat and leaned forward on Kardashian’s lap while the Good American designer kept her arms safely around her baby girl. In the background, a large tree dazzled with gold and silver ornaments and twinkly lights.

Kardashian wore a black turtleneck and showed off her long platinum hairdo. On Instagram on Wednesday, she gushed about her “loooooove” for her new hair color and thanked her hair stylists for ensuring that her “hair is so healthy and so soft even after everything I do to it.”

Meanwhile, True looked cozy in a cream ensemble.

Kardashian isn’t the only one gearing up to celebrate True’s very first Christmas.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson opened up about the holiday during PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Kickin’ it with Kickstradomis, in which the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player commissioned Salvador Amezcua, aka Kickstradomis, to customize a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers with the names of True and his 16-month-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive,” Thompson jokes, laughing. “We gotta buy more gifts now.”

He adds, “You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good.”