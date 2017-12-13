Mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian snuggles up to niece Dream in the newest installment of the KarJenner Christmas card reveal - featuring nine people total

For day 13 of the 25-day reveal, the first-time mom-to-be can be seen in the background of a group shot, holding her 13-month-old niece Dream Renée and keeping any semblance of a baby bump under wraps in a white shirt and jeans that match her sisters’.

The new photo includes the most individuals of any installment so far (nine people total!), and also marks the first appearance of family matriarchs Kris Jenner and her mom, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star’s appearance on day 13 means there is just one KarJenner daughter glaringly missing from the reveal so far: youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who — like Khloé — is expecting her first child and has yet to either confirm her pregnancy or debut her baby bump.

Kendall Jenner made her debut Tuesday on day 12, putting her modeling skills to work in a shot taken from a lounging position on the floor. Like the rest of the family, she wore light-wash jeans and a white top.

True to Kim’s word, the newest puzzle piece in the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card reveal features just women and children — even though West made a surprise appearance on day 11.

Like his wife and her sisters, the 40-year-old rapper wore a white shirt and light-washed jeans for the chest-down shot, accessorizing the look with a gold watch and rings.