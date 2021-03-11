A source tells PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian becomes "definitely frustrated at times" during the process to have another baby

Khloé Kardashian 'Finds It Hard to Be Patient' Trying for Baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson: Source

Khloé Kardashian could be expanding her family soon.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder is dedicated to having more children, but can occasionally become frustrated about the timing of the process. With Tristan Thompson, Khloé shares daughter True, who turns 3 years old next month.

"Tristan had a few days off and spent time with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. The family even had an early birthday celebration for him," the source says, referring to the NBA player's 30th this Saturday. "Khloé and Tristan are good. They are obviously spending a lot more time apart now since Tristan lives in Boston. They are still moving forward with their plan to have another baby."

"Khloé is definitely frustrated at times," adds the source. "She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive. She believes and hopes that it will happen this year."

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their daughter True | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Khloé opens up about family planning on a new episode of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, explaining that the pandemic interfered with her plans to have another child sooner.

"... If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID," she said. "They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' "