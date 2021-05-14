"My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing," says Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Says Exploring Surrogacy Has Been 'Grueling': 'I Was Very Naive to the Process'

Khloé Kardashian has learned a lot about surrogacy since looking into the "grueling" process.

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé discussed potentially using a surrogate in order to welcome a second baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, saying at one point that she was "second guessing" it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 36-year-old mother of daughter True, 3, previously revealed that she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she carried again, which concerned doctors.

While live-tweeting the episode, Khloé noted that everyone's experience is different, especially since sister Kim Kardashian had two positive experiences with surrogacy.

"Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people," wrote Khloé. "My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing."

"My own sister went through the surrogacy journey and I thought I knew so much about it," she added in another tweet. "I realized I was very naïve to the process until I embarked on my own journey. Every journey is different."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On KUWTK, Khloé talked it over with her mom, Kris Jenner. "It's just scary like, hearing a lot of those things, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' Kim just made this seem so seamless and maybe for her, it really was, I think she's way less micromanage-y than I am," she said.

"The process seems a little bit overwhelming for Khloé, and honestly, Kim always made it seem so easy and really never shared some of these things with me, so I'm as surprised as they are to hear some of the challenges," Kris told the cameras.

"I think that if Khloé had her way," continued Kris, 65, "she would obviously want to carry her own baby because I think that pregnancy is so amazing and I know how much she enjoyed it, and was obsessed with having True, but I'm just happy that there's an alternative."