Khloé Kardashian Explains How She Changes Diapers with Long Acrylic Nails

The mom of one said she never had a problem changing daughter True's diapers while rocking glam acrylic manicures

Super-long, glam nails are a signature part of Khloé Kardashian's aesthetic. After trying nearly every shape, length and trendy style, the star's a master at functioning with her claw-like fingernails, even when it comes down to changing her daughter's diapers.

When Kardashian, 36, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, host James Corden immediately pointed out her rainbow-tip, oval-shaped manicure. "Oh my god! Look at these nails! Are they always like this, your nails?" the comedian asked. "Are they always that sharp?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum joked that they're usually "sharper" before explaining how she can "live life" while rocking such long acrylic extensions.

"Well I live life the same way that everybody else does," Kardashian said. "Everyone is so fascinated by the length of my nails."

Corden then asked Kardashian how she could do household tasks like "opening a bag of chips" and "changing a diaper."

"When you have a baby... that was really fascinating to most people at first," says the mom to daughter True, 3.

Kardashian explained that when True was an infant she kept her nails in a square shape, rather than oval, and had no problem changing her diapers. "The same way I can you know groom myself, I can groom another person," she said with a laugh.

Kardashian previously called out mom-shamers on social media who continued to comment on the length of her nails. The backlash first started when the star posted a photo of her matte red mani on Instagram, which had some of her followers pointing out that her nails did not seem conducive to changing a baby's diapers.

"Omg how can you handle a baby with those nails," one social media user wrote, with another commenting on how it would be difficult to change diapers with long nails.

And one user pointed out that Kardashian "had the nails of a woman who pays other people to do everything for her."

Khloe Kardashian and True Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

But Kardashian shut down the hate immediately.