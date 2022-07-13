Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian will soon be a mom of two, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Kardashians star, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting another child together via surrogate, a representative for Khloé tells PEOPLE

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep tells PEOPLE.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

"We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

A source tells PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for 4-year-old daughter True, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The source also adds: "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Khloé and Thompson officially ended their romantic relationship in January after discovering the NBA player fathered another child, who was born on Dec. 1, with Maralee Nichols.

At the time of the child's conception, he was still in a relationship with Khloé. The pair had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

The new addition comes after Khloé opened up about her struggles with conceiving.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of KUWTK's final season, Khloé shared that doctors informed her she would have a "high-risk" pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child. She told her sister Kim Kardashian that she was considering surrogacy at the time.

True Thompson is going to be a big sister

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said in the episode, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

"This is all really shocking to me," Khloé added in her confessional. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

"I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy," said Kim, who has four children, two of whom she welcomed via surrogate, during the scene. "And I think that you know what giving birth feels like – I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder was dedicated to having more children, but can occasionally become "frustrated" about the timing of the process.

"She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive," the source said at the time. "She believes and hopes that it will happen this year."

Khloé also opened up about family planning on a March 2021 installment of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, explaining that the pandemic interfered with her plans to have another child sooner.

"... If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID," the star said. "They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' "