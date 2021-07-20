Khloé Kardashian Encourages Fellow Parents to 'Talk About Race' with Their Kids

Khloé Kardashian, who's mom to daughter True, said on the Role Model podcast that parents are "setting [kids] up for failure when you don’t talk about race"

Khloé Kardashian is committed to teaching her daughter about the power of inclusion.

On Monday's episode of the Role Model podcast, the reality star told host Leomie Anderson that she wants her 3-year-old daughter True to be raised "in a world surrounded by love," but also be "still very aware that she is a woman of color."

"I have to educate her as best as I can [while] still educating myself at the same time," explained Khloé, 37, who shares her only child with ex Tristan Thompson.

In terms of her own education, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said she "will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of color."

Despite not being able to relate to her daughter completely in terms of her race, Khloé wants True "to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety, as possible."

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

"I don't want her living in a bubble — 'cause we do have this very privileged life, and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living, and be very aware of that," the Good American founder explained.

In the candid conversation, she also credited her late father Robert Kardashian for helping instill awareness in her and her siblings.

"He was able to provide us a very good life, but he didn't come from that, necessarily. But he always exposed us to the realities of life," she said.

When it comes to race, Khloé recognizes that "some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about" it "or they think, 'Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' "

"I mean, of course you do!" she countered. "You're only setting them up for failure if you don't talk about race and the things they're going to endure when they're in, quote, the 'real world.' "

Beyond discussions about race, the mom of one also said she realizes that she's going to "have trouble with" letting True "make her own mistakes" as she grows up.

"And that's how we all learn in life," Khloé said. "I know it's a never-ending journey being a mother. It's not just when they're 18 and you just forget about them … you really think that as a kid, but you're always their mom — that's always turned on."

"I need to let True make her own mistakes. That's how she's gonna learn," she added.

