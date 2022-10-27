Khloé Kardashian believes her family is complete.

The mom of two appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, where she shared that she feels like she's done having kids after welcoming a baby boy mid-summer. In addition to her son, the Good American co-founder also shares daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson.

During the chat, Clarkson recalled being excited when she found out she was having a boy (son Remington "Remy" Alexander) after already being a mom to daughter River Rose.

"I was excited because I got one of both. Were you?" the host asked Kardashian.

The reality star replied, "I have one of both and I think I'm good."

"You're done?" Clarkson asked.

"It's closed, one of each," the 38-year-old confirmed. "It's exciting."

Kardashian then opened up about the "different way" she welcomed her son — via surrogate after medical complications wouldn't allow her to carry a second time. She admitted she was inspired to give it a try by her sister, Kim Kardashian, who welcomed the younger two of her four children with the help of a surrogate.

"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," Khloé shared. "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

Praising Kim for "how open she's always been about her journey," Khloé then noted that her own was "very different" than Kim's.

"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the mom of two noted. "I'm such a control freak."

While speaking with Elle about her Good American collection Pop Off Pink in August, the Kardashians star talked about life as a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Khloé said of having two children, adding that her kids "challenge me as a person," and that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."