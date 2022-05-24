Khloé Kardashian Says She Doesn't 'Feel Lonely' as a Single Mom: 'I'm Obsessed with My Girl'

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her life as a single mom.

The reality star, 37, sat down with host Amanda Hirsch on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday, during which she shared that she doesn't "feel lonely" as a single mom to 4-year-old daughter True.

"I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date," Kardashian says. "I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy."

The Good American co-founder shares True with ex Tristan Thompson. Despite not being together, Kardashian says that she and Thompson "get along really well" and are on speaking terms "because of True."

"She has a routine, she FaceTimes [Thompson] every night," Kardashian says of her daughter. "It's just very cordial. There's just not drama. Like to me, the facts are facts ... I know the facts and that's enough for me."

In December, Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. When the paternity was confirmed, Thompson wrote a statement about the controversy on Instagram — including a direct apology to Khloé.

https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/; Khloé Kardashian arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Kardashian has already spoken about filming the paternity news on Hulu's The Kardashians. In a conversation with USA Today, she said the moment "was hard" to go through.