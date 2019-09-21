Khloé Kardashian Gifted Gold Diamond Necklace with Daughter True's Nickname 'Truezeldorf'

Khloé Kardashian is showing off baby True‘s nickname in style!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared via Instagram on Friday that she received a custom gold and diamond necklace featuring her 17-month-old daughter’s nickname, Truezeldorf.

Her Instagram Story shows Kardashian opening the jewelry box from the brand August & June to reveal the name-plate necklace.

“How nice is this?” she said.

“Truezeldorf!” the star says of the blinged-out baby name, adding, “That is so cute.”

The specialty necklace retails for $1,200 on the August & June website, and is available in 14K rose, white or yellow gold for any name up to 12 characters.

Kardashian first revealed her daughter’s silly nickname in an Instagram caption in June.

The adorable photo featured True wearing a bright pink head-wrap, overlooking a waterfall and playfully sticking out her tongue.

Baby True has a fashion sense of her own as well.

Kardashian’s daughter looked ready for a pint-sized runway appearance in a too-cute snapshot the reality star shared to Instagram during New York Fashion Week in early September.

The stylish youngster strikes an expert pose in the image, wearing a frilly pink bit of tulle around her shoulders that perfectly matches the trim around her sparkly onesie.

On True’s feet? Shiny pink zip-up boots, while a pink box-style mini handbag sits next to her. The baby girl’s look is complete in coordinating bracelets, a necklace and stud earrings.

“Fashion Week,” Kardashian captioned the photo — and True’s aunt Kourtney Kardashian left a comment reading, “Stop i can’t take it 💞.”

Last month, Khloé proved how much her daughter has inherited her style sense on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of True’s wrist adorned with two bracelets, including a gorgeous pink and gold one with the letter “T.”

“I melt every time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on top of the photo.