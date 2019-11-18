Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's 'in Talks' with Producers to Develop a Show Starring Her and True

Khloé & Tristan
Khloé Kardashian and True might be getting their own mother-daughter show.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that she’s working on developing a new series starring her and her 19-month-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson. In one scene, cameras captured a meeting between Kardashian, Kris Jenner and a handful of producers to discuss the project.

“My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” explained Kardashian, 35.

While not many details were given about the show, which has yet to be officially announced, the episode did tease a mock promo poster featuring a photo of the two with the tagline: “Khloé and True Take the World.”

The producer explained that he was envisioning five to seven-minute episodes, filmed at Kardashian’s house, and also while the mom and daughter pair are out and about, to capture little snippets of their lives.

Kardashian is no stranger to documenting her little one’s life already, often sharing photos and videos of the adorable toddler on social media. True has also made appearances on KUWTK.

Earlier this month, Kardashian updated fans on her co-parenting relationship with Thompson, whom she split from after news broke in February that he had cheated on her with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods. She revealed on Instagram that the NBA player, 28, had sent her a pink balloon arrangement as a gift to celebrate the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan,” Kardashian said in a video on her Instagram Story.

“I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she added. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that while the exes will be spending a lot of time together in the coming weeks as they celebrate the holidays as a family, it doesn’t mean they will be rekindling their romance.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source said. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan because of True, and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” the source added. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

