Khloé Kardashian Defends Not Posting Birthday Tributes to Her Nephews on Social Media

Khloé Kardashian has nothing to prove about her love for her nephews.

In response to comments she got about not posting joint birthday tributes for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s sons Reign Aston and Mason Dash on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted that she considers it “bizarre” that people have negative opinions on the topic at all.

“I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media,” Khloé, 35, wrote. “My mentality is — Let people do what they want.”

“Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media,” she added. “Happy Saturday.”

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Reign and Mason rang in their fifth and 10th birthdays, respectively, on Saturday, when various members of their famous family sent them well wishes on social media.

“It’s just me and my best friend. 10 years of the best love ever,” proud papa Scott Disick wrote in his dedication to Mason, posting in honor of his younger son, “My little reign maker turns 5 today!”

Kourtney, 40, also shared individual tributes for her boys. “Life has so much more meaning with this silly, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes,” she wrote for Reign, after captioning a photo of Mason, “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you.”

Kim Kardashian West celebrated with family photos of her nephews. “Happy Birthday Mason! You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives!” she shared on Instagram. “I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and nephew Mason Khloe Kardashian Snapchat july 13, 2018

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and nephew Reign Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The KKW Beauty mogul also made a separate post for Reign. “Happy Birthday Reigny! You are the silliest little kid I know. Thank you for being Saints best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!” she wrote.

Despite not posting on social media about the boys’ birthdays, Khloé has not shied away from spoiling her nieces and nephews for their big days in the past.

In honor of Mason’s eighth birthday in 2017, the Good American mogul got her hands on the ultimate balloon art: a near-life-size black-and-red Ferrari, complete with a custom license plate — and headlights!

Kourtney showed off her son’s birthday surprise on Snapchat, captioning the post, “Oh auntie Koko … “