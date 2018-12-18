Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian After a Fan Says Chicago Isn't Her Biological Daughter

Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to let anyone speak ill of her big sister Kim Kardashian West!

On Sunday, Kim, 38, shared an adorable throwback photo of herself as a child captioned “Baby K.”

The sweet shot got over two million likes and even a comment from her other sister Kylie Jenner, who couldn’t help but point out how much the KKW Beauty founder looks like her 10-month-old daughter Chicago.

“Omg Chicago,” Kylie, 21, wrote in the comment section. While most fans agreed with the comparison, one user, in particular, didn’t. Instead, the user argued that Chicago “would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother,” as she was carried to term by a surrogate.

That’s when Khloé, 34, chimed in. “If you don’t know about someone’s situation then maybe you shouldn’t comment. Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements,” Khloé wrote.

“Your [sic] passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated,” The Revenge Body star continued. “Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed we sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.”

The user then replied, “I never said the baby wasn’t beautiful [face with tears of joy emoji] SHE DEFINITELY IS, but she did have surrogate so the baby would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother. That’s all love.”

Khloé later replied, explaining the process of surrogacy. “I am not saying you said that love. I am saying you must be more informed before speaking on something that you don’t know anything about apparently.”

“Chicago is Kimberly’s DNA. Her and her husband made embryos and then they were blessed enough to have a surrogate carry their child for them since Kimberly is unable to. God bless modern medicine.”

“Always gorgeous just like both of your baby girls!!!! Blessed!!!” Khloé concluded.

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 41, welcomed baby Chicago on January 15, 2018. Chicago was born at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

Kim previously opened up about her decision to go the surrogacy route due to her difficult pregnancies with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 3.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” Kim wrote on her website. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my— or the baby’s— health to carry on my own.”

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” added Kim explaining, “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.”