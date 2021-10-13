"I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen," Khloé Kardashian tells Health magazine

Khloé Kardashian Teaches Daughter True, 3, to Value Family 'No Matter What': 'Support One Another'

Khloé Kardashian is passing down her family values.

The Good American co-founder, 37, stars on the cover of Health's November 2021 issue, telling the magazine about raising daughter True, 3, to always put family first.

"My family is glued to one another regardless, but with COVID and the lockdown, her cousins were her only friends for a bit," says Khloé, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson. "There were no play classes or anything like that."

"Even though she's young, she definitely knows about family," continues the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. "As kids, family was always at the core of every conversation. No matter what, you support one another. You're allowed to argue and disagree."

She explains that even when they have feuds or confrontations, Khloé and her famous siblings always make up and move on.

"I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen," she says.

"My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights. But you get over it — there's no other option."

Khloé says, "We're raising the cousins to almost feel like they're siblings. I don't care if they disagree — that's inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another."

Last month, Khloé told E! News that her "empathetic" daughter True sees her many cousins in the Kardashian-Jenner family as her siblings — which the mom thinks is adorable.

"It's amazing. I just pray it never stops. They all think they're, like, weirdly brother and sisters," Khloé said, adding of sister Kim Kardashian West's youngest child, son Psalm, 2.