Image zoom Khloé Kardashian (L); True Thompson Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian only has one true Valentine near and dear to her heart.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared sweet Valentine’s Day photos featuring her 22-month-old daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

In her Instagram Story, Kardashian showed off two baskets of goodies for her daughter, themed after the holiday. The tags on both baskets read, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Tutu! I love you,” with one from “Mommy” and one from “Daddy.”

A third Story post, in Boomerang video format, saw the toddler smiling as she held a light-up bubble wand and blew gently to encourage the suds to float away from her face.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Baby True in Minnie Mouse Face Paint: “I Was Melting”

Little True is a frequent (and adorable!) guest star on her mom’s social media feed, often the object of Kardashian’s endless affection and adoration.

Last month, the Good American mogul shared a series of Instagram Stories in which True played chef, pretending to whip up an imaginary meal in her mini-kitchen play set.

“Cooking in our PJs,” Kardashian wrote over the clip in reference to True’s adorable pink nightgown, which she paired with tiny combat boots in the same shade.

Image zoom True Thompson

RELATED VIDEO: True and Chicago Take Target! Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of the Cousins’ Adorable Outing

In August, the proud mom clapped back at online commenters who criticized the celeb for putting True in so many of her social media posts, going as far as to suggest Kardashian uses her toddler as “an accessory.”

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” she replied on Instagram, in the comment section of a serene vacation photo.

She added, “I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian (R) and daughter True

RELATED: All the Times Khloé Kardashian Has Clapped Back at Mom Shamers

Kardashian has been open about raising her daughter, who turns 2 years old in April, to be confident, telling Refinery29 in December 2018 that they practice self-love affirmations in the mirror together “every single day.”

Last February, she explained more about the daily mother-daughter ritual, telling Stellar magazine that while it may be “corny,” they repeat to themselves out loud, “I am beautiful.”

“It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s okay to embrace all different shapes, sizes and ethnicities,” she said at the time. “My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height — everything.”

She added, “That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”