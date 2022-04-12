"I got you for life," aunt Kim Kardashian wrote in her tribute to True

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Turns 4 — See the Sweet Family Tributes to the Birthday Girl

Happy Birthday, True!

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter turned 4 years old, and her family is celebrating her with heartfelt tributes on social media, featuring sweet photos of her throughout the years.

Grandma Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful!"

"You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs!" added Kris, 66. "Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!! 💕💕💕 Lovey 💕"

Aunts Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both shared photos on their respective Instagram Stories of themselves giving True a kiss on the cheek.

They also included photos of True with their own daughters North and Penelope.

"I got you for life True. I love you so much. Happy Birthday," Kim wrote on one of the slides while Kourtney wrote on her post, "I love you True."

On Sunday, Khloé threw True a lavish birthday party with friends and family.

The Good American co-founder documented the fun-filled day on her Instagram Story, showing off the pink and purple balloons, flowers, and three-tiered birthday cake she got for her little girl.

For the adorable cat-themed party, True was all smiles while rocking a pink feather-lined dress and matching pink braided hair.

The festivities included a trampoline, bounce house and slide, ball pit, face painter, and a pool. There was also an appearance from a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat as well as Squishmallow party favors that said, "True, we hope you have the purrr-fect birthday!"

Khloé also filmed True playing in the pool and admiring the custom M&Ms printed with her name and face on them — gifted to her by Rob Kardashian.