Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Wears an Adorable Tutu for Cupcake Party with Cousins

Khloé Kardashian knows how to throw a cupcake party!

The proud mom, 34, hosted a cupcake-themed celebration on Thursday evening, and the littlest family members’ attire for the occasion was unmissable. Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, wore a blue tutu featuring stars and a unicorn horn headband.

Her mom captured an adorable moment of little True in the outfit on top of her great-grandmother M.J.’s lap and posted it to her Instagram Story.

True’s older cousin Penelope Disick, 6, also went the mystical creature route with a pink headband of her own while Penelope’s younger brother, Reign Disick, 3½, opted for a superhero look. He showed off his silver mask and blue cape as he sat in dad Scott Disick‘s lap.

Kim Kardashian West‘s three little ones — North, 5, Saint, 2½, Chicago, 9 months — and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 1½, also dug into some cake at the event. Following True’s lead, Chicago and Dream also wore tutus, while North wore blue bike shorts and a white tank top and Saint rocked a blue plaid shirt and dark shorts.

One of the sweetest moments came when Saint gave his cousin Dream a kiss while his mom looked on. He also flashed the camera a big toothy grin.

Kardashian’s boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, was not pictured in the party images.

Six months after the Good American founder learned about the NBA player’s cheating scandal, just days before they welcomed True, the mother of one has been reflecting on life — and is still deciding how to proceed, a source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” the insider said. “And she seems fine about this.”

Earlier in the year, Kardashian planned to return to Ohio to support Thompson, 27, as he began his basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers — but her decision has since been put on hold, leaving fans wondering about the status of their romance.

“Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible,” the source continued. “No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”