Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Snapshots with Daughter True Ahead of The Kardashians L.A. Premiere

Khloé Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter True stepped out together at the premiere of the family's new Hulu reality show The Kardashians on Thursday evening

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared a series of photographs of herself and her daughter on Instagram on Friday, which were taken ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of her family's new Hulu show The Kardashians on Thursday evening.

In the carousel of shots, Kardashian can be seen standing beside 3-year-old True in complementing gold ensembles in one image, as the mother-daughter pair poses for a playful snapshot in another.

Follow-up images show Kardashian posing by her lonesome, as others see the mother of one on the red carpet for the premiere event.

"🤎 so excited for the premiere of @kardashianshulu April 14th on Hulu," Kardashian captioned her social media post.

During the premiere event, the Good American co-founder looked chic in a floor-length neutral dress and corset top, while True wore a tank dress of the same color. Kardashian accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses as True rocked a pair of high-top Dior sneakers.

Ahead of the screening, the mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In one sweet photo, Khloé was captured holding True against her hip as the pair smiled for the camera.

Kardashian later responded to critics on social media who took issue with her carrying her daughter during the premiere in a statement on Twitter.

"For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," the reality star tweeted. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe."

"Worry about your own children. We good over here," she added.