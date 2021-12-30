Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Shows Off Her Model Behavior as Mom Tells Her to 'Strike a Pose'
Watch out, Kendall Jenner! Another Kardashian kid is showing off her moves in front of the camera
Khloé Kardashian is sharing that True Thompson takes after her famous aunts and is totally comfortable in front of the camera.
In an Instagram Story shared Thursday, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared several adorable videos of the 3-year-old posing while dancing around in front of a sparkling pink Christmas tree.
"Strike a pose," Kardashian can be heard saying to her daughter.
True pops into an impressive variety of positions while her mom cheers her on, and they agree, "You got to keep it moving!"
Kardashian and her daughter have been enjoying a festive. holiday season, including twinning in silver dresses while meeting Santa Claus before Christmas.
They also appeared in a big family portrait with matriarch Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream, and Kim Kardashian and her four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Kardashian shares True with ex Tristan Thompson. The reality star and the NBA player had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently in June.
An insider told PEOPLE earlier this month: "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."
The source added that the Good American mogul is "moving on" and focusing on co-parenting True.