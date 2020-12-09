Khloé Kardashian Brings Daughter True, 2, While Donating Toys to 'See How We Give Back to Others'

"I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is," she says

Khloé Kardashian is instilling charitable values in daughter True.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, 36, shared videos on Instagram of herself and her 2-year-old donating holiday gifts, explaining why she feels it's important to teach True to give back. The mommy-daughter duo brought the bags of goodies to a nearby fire station, the toddler happily helping her mom drop off the presents.

Kardashian says she feels "fortunate" to be able to donate the toys, which will be given to "children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year," but adds that there are other ways to give back.

"While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50% this year," Kardashian begins in her caption. "Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren’t able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back."

"Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever," she continues. "Calling isolated lonely friends and family. Checking in on one another's morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone. Writing letters to children or elderly in the hospital... Sometimes we forget about the simple things that can completely change someone's mood, and make their day."

"I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is," adds the mom, who shares True with Tristan Thompson. "It's so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."

Kardashian goes on to say she feels "acts of kindness can be done in private or in silence" and "boasting about charity never feels like it's coming from the right place." However, she felt implored to share this charitable endeavor since so many were asking about how to help.

"The only reason I'm posting this is because I've gotten so many messages and comments asking where to donate, or how you can help. Many feel helpless because they aren't in the position to contribute financially," she writes.

"I wanted everyone to know there are more, and in some cases, bigger ways to contribute with just small acts of kindness," continues Kardashian, who adds of her child: "Even a wave from afar. True waved to a fireman today with so much happiness and pride, and watching him smile back told me everything I needed to know and more."

"If you are able to donate a toy or some warm clothes, please check your local areas," she says. "Fire stations, grocery stores, churches. There are tons of small businesses you can help, or even a stranger down the street. Happy Holidays from True and I ✨🤍."

Back in October, Kardashian spoke to PEOPLE about how she has stayed motivated during the pandemic.

"At the beginning [of quarantine] I wasn't motivated. I would say for a good two weeks, I was just kind of stagnant and at home with my daughter watching way too much news, which is just too toxic," she said. "And then I was like, 'You know what? I got to [clap] shake myself out of this, get up, go to the gym, keep my routine.' "