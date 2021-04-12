Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Turns 3 — See Family Tributes to the 'Precious' Birthday Girl

"You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy," grandma Kris Jenner wrote in her tribute to True

Baby True is growing up!

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter turned 3 years old, and her family is celebrating her with heartfelt tributes on social media, including galleries of family photos of her throughout the years.

Grandma Kris Jenner writes on Instagram, "Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!! You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow."

"You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you, our angel girl! 💗 Lovey xo," adds Kris, 65. In the comment section, Khloé, 36, says, "I love you mommy."

Aunt Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos showing True with her kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months — on her Instagram Story, writing on one slide, "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby True!!!"

Thompson, 30, shared throwback photos and videos on Instagram, including one sweet clip in which a tiny True gives her dad a kiss as he says "I love you." He captioned the post, "My Princess 👑Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu❤️❤️❤️❤️," as Khloe commented, "You're three today!"

Khloé has been open about her journey to welcoming a second child, sharing that she wants to give True a little sibling. Last month on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said, "I have so many brothers and sisters, so I do want to have a sibling for True," she said of having more children. (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.)

"With the world of COVID, I've been doing IVF and all that kind of stuff and it's been more challenging in a quarantine year, but I definitely do," Khloé added.

In a February Instagram exchange with fans, Khloé shared her disbelief in how fast her daughter is growing up. She called True "the sweetest angel ever," showing love for True's "cute smile and tooth gap." When one commenter noted how quickly she's growing, Khloé said, "I know! I can't really handle that. She'll always be my baby."