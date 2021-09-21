"They all think they're, like, weirdly brother and sisters," said Khloé Kardashian of daughter True, 3, and the young Kardashian-Jenner cousins

Khloé Kardashian Says True, 3, Thinks Her Cousins Are Her Siblings: 'I Just Pray It Never Stops'

Khloé Kardashian doesn't want to break it to daughter True that her cousins aren't her brothers and sisters.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, said her 3-year-old, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sees her many cousins in the Kardashian-Jenner family as her siblings — which the mom thinks is adorable.

"It's amazing. I just pray it never stops. They all think they're, like, weirdly brother and sisters," Khloé told E! News, adding of sister Kim Kardashian West's youngest child, son Psalm, 2, "I think True thinks, we call Psalm 'baby Psalm,' so she's always like, 'My brother!' And I just don't correct her because I think it's so cute."

Khloé, who is hosting the new Candy Crush Saga All-Stars Tournament, added that True is "very sweet and she's a very empathetic girl. She doesn't like if other people cry. She's just very sensitive to those things."

The Good American founder also shared her favorite activities to do with her mini-me.

"We're very active, so we love to go just on walks in the neighborhood," she said in the E! News interview. "She is very into making potions these days, which is fun but oh so messy. And I bake a lot. She loves to bake, so we'll bake cookies and stuff like that. She just likes to pour everything and so I think she just likes the whole mixing and the pouring things in, which is fun for them."

"But just anything outside. We're so blessed to be in L.A., and so we're constantly outside," Khloé added.

Khloé also explained in the interview the one way True differs from her cousins: "She's very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear, I'm proud of her for being a careful girl."

On The Travis Stork Show podcast last year, Khloé said she reminds herself not to get caught up in comparing True to her sisters' kids who are similar in age.

"True has two cousins that are only three months— they're all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I'm like, but Chicago did this or Stormi did that. I'm like, I can't do that," she said, referring to the daughters of sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim.