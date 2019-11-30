Khloé Kardashian Is Thankful to Be Daughter True's Mom: 'I'll Never Take This Role for Granted'

Khloé Kardashian is thankful for her daughter True!

In celebration of Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared a heartwarming photo of her 19-month-old daughter on Instagram.

“Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted!” she wrote alongside a photo of the mother-daughter pair together, as they shared a sweet kiss while standing on opposite sides of a glass door.

“Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!” the proud mama added.

A source tells PEOPLE Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving with her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as momager Kris Jenner in Palm Springs.

While the star kicked off the annual holiday with a 6 a.m. workout, Kardashian largely kept away from social media so that she could spend more time with her baby girl.

“Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!!” she tweeted on Friday, as she encouraged others to spend as much time with their families as possible. “Slow down and take in every moment! I’ve been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays💕💕.”

While Khloé has yet to post any photos from her Thanksgiving celebration, on Friday, Kylie shared a sweet family photo with her mom Kris and her sister Kendall in honor of the holiday. “I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving,” she captioned the post, which showed the three woman posing on a couch in front of a fireplace.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of Instagram photos from Tokyo, Japan, where her sister Kim Kardashian West also appeared to be. On her Instagram Story, Kim, 39, shared sweet footage of son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 22 months.

Last year, Kardashian took True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving so they could be with her boyfriend at the time, True’s dad Tristan Thompson.

Even though he’d been spotted getting close with another woman a few days before she gave birth the previous April, an insider explained, “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at Kris Jenner‘s house in Palm Springs, California.

On the Nov. 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that she’s working on developing a new series starring her and her daughter.

In one scene, cameras captured a meeting between the Good American mastermind, Jenner, 64, and a handful of producers to discuss the project.

“My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” explained Kardashian.

While not many details were given about the show, which has yet to be officially announced, the episode did tease a mock promo poster featuring a photo of the two with the tagline, “Khloé and True Take the World.”