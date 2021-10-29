Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True, 3, Test Positive for COVID: 'Luckily I Have Been Vaccinated'

Khloé Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19, the reality star revealed on Friday.

Kardashian, 37, tweeted, "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," she added, writing in another post, "Be safe everyone."

The Good American co-founder, who shares True with Tristan Thompson, previously tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, with the diagnosis and the family's reaction unfolding on a previous season of their Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was so incredibly scary," Kardashian told host Ellen DeGeneres last October about her bout with the coronavirus. "I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn't have really any information or the information we had changed every single day."

Kardashian went on to say that being apart from her then-2-year-old daughter proved to be the most challenging part.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Recalls Some 'Mortifying and Cringeworthy' Things She Did on KUWTK

"I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part," the mom of one recalled. "I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

Kardashian clarified that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning she contracted a breakthrough case.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.