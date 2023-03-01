Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Sing About Being Fancy in Glammed Up Video: 'I Just Woke Up'

Khloé Kardashian mustered up the strength to be her daughter's hype woman early in the morning and shared the moment on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 1, 2023 04:49 PM
Khloé Kardashian Shares '6 AM Fancy Talks' in Dress Up Glam with Daughter True
True Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

It's always a good time for Khloé Kardashian to enjoy time with her little girl — even first thing in the morning.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Good American founder, 38, enjoyed some closet dress-up time with her daughter in a cute video.

"Sometimes we are fancy, sometimes we are fancy–hey!" True, who turns 5 next month, sings. "We're fancy with these hats, 'cause abracadabra."

Both wearing oversized hats and sunglasses, Kardashian plays along, singing, "'Cause abracadabra, we are fancy girls."

"And we are fancy girls all the time!" True says, clapping her hands to the beat of her tune. "We know how to do it all the time."

True gets carried away and starts rapping about sitting on her butt before the mom of two gets her back on track.

"We love to get dressed, we love our hats, we love our glasses; I just woke up, so my hair's all messy, but with the hat, no one can tell."

True then repeats her own version of the line and ends by throwing up peace signs.

"More 6am fancy talks on TikTok," Kardashian captioned the video.

Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson. khloe kardashian/instagram

In addition to True, Kardashian is also mom to her 7-month-old son, both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Though Kardashian has not revealed her son's name, she did hint at it on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

In the episode, which aired in late September, the mother of two shared that her baby boy's name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," she told mom Kris Jenner, who then chimed in with some name suggestions before offering one up that was quite familiar to the famous family.

"We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three," she joked, referring to the father of Kylie Jenner's kids, Travis Scott (born Jacques Bermon Webster II), and Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker.

