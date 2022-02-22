Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 3, Models $700 Tie-Dye Jacket: 'Where Did This Pose Come From'
True Thompson is a true fashionista.
On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian posted a series of photos on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter True modeling her adorable outfit.
True, whom the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum shares with ex Tristan Thompson, was rocking an all brown sweatsuit with a matching purse and fuzzy boots.
She paired the look with a Khrisjoy orange, red and pink tie-dye puffer jacket, which retails for $705 on Farfetch.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Kardashian also included an adorable video of True. In the clip, True tells her mom to wait as she fixes her hair before posing for the camera.
"Cheese!" True said, smiling as Kardashian laughs from behind the camera.
"🤎 where did this pose come from lol 🤎," Kardashian captioned the post.
Earlier this week, Kardashian enjoyed a girls day out with True and niece Chicago West, 4, taking them out for an afternoon ride.
In one of the selfies on Instagram, the reality star and Chicago — the younger daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — both pout their lips while posing for the camera in the car.
Another sweet snap shows the Good American founder striking a similar pose with her daughter. True can be seen smiling while buckled into her booster seat.
Kardashian, who donned a black sleeveless top, oversized dark shades, and large hoop earrings for the outing, simply captioned one of the selfies taken with Chicago, "Girls Day."
Kardashian has enjoyed showing off her adorable daughter on social media this week. Over the weekend, she also shared snapshots of herself and True cozying up to each other.
One of the images showed Khloé sporting a bright pink outfit while puckering up as True smiled and sweetly leaned into her mother. In the caption, the mother of one wrote, "My Forever 💞."