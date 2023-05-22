Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are showing off their scooter dance!

The mother-daughter duo teamed up for a cute Tiktok video shared on the 38-year-old's account Sunday.

In the footage — which was directed by True, 5, — the Good American co-founder and her little girl cross paths diagonally on pink scooters before launching into a routine, with True copying her mom as she bends her knees and moves her arms up and down by her side.

The pair follow this up with the funky chicken, which True attempts before being spun around and lifted up by her mom.

At one point True also gives the camera a close-up and starts pulling faces, before Kardashian picks her up and pouts at the camera in a pair of mirrored sunglasses as her daughter giggles.

The pair then display their scooter skills again with Kardashian balancing on one leg and doing an arabesque, while True does a lasso-style dance move as her scooter flashes with lights. The video ends with True striking a cool pose for the camera in a pair of sunglasses.

"Directed by lil True," Kardashian captioned the video, which was set to Lil Boosie's track "Wipe Me Down" featuring Foxx and Webbie.

The reality star dressed casually for the video, wearing a white tank top and cream joggers, while True was pretty in pink in a Moschino T-shirt and Fuschia-colored shorts.

The Kardashians star's TikTok with True comes after she shared a rare photo with her baby son, 9 months, on Friday

Not wasting an opportunity to poke fun at her big sister Kim Kardashian in the photos Khloé wore a white T-shirt with the words "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work," alongside an image of Kim, 42 — a nod to the Kardashians' viral Variety article.

"In my best Kim K voice!" Khloé captioned the Instagram post, which showed her son with his head turned away from the camera and wearing tan shorts and a white T-shirt.

In the second photo, Khloé has her head turned towards her son, looking lovingly into his eyes.

Kardashian shares her baby boy and True with her ex Tristan Thompson. The LA Lakers star, 32, is also dad to two sons — Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.