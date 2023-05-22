Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!

The Kardashians star and her daughter, 5, showed off their scooter dance skills in the home video

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 06:41 AM
Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian films cute scooter dance with daughter True . Photo: Khloé Kardashian TikTok

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are showing off their scooter dance!

The mother-daughter duo teamed up for a cute Tiktok video shared on the 38-year-old's account Sunday.

In the footage — which was directed by True, 5, — the Good American co-founder and her little girl cross paths diagonally on pink scooters before launching into a routine, with True copying her mom as she bends her knees and moves her arms up and down by her side.

The pair follow this up with the funky chicken, which True attempts before being spun around and lifted up by her mom.

At one point True also gives the camera a close-up and starts pulling faces, before Kardashian picks her up and pouts at the camera in a pair of mirrored sunglasses as her daughter giggles.

The pair then display their scooter skills again with Kardashian balancing on one leg and doing an arabesque, while True does a lasso-style dance move as her scooter flashes with lights. The video ends with True striking a cool pose for the camera in a pair of sunglasses.

"Directed by lil True," Kardashian captioned the video, which was set to Lil Boosie's track "Wipe Me Down" featuring Foxx and Webbie.

The reality star dressed casually for the video, wearing a white tank top and cream joggers, while True was pretty in pink in a Moschino T-shirt and Fuschia-colored shorts.

Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian films cute scooter dance with daughter True. Khloé Kardashian TikTok

The Kardashians star's TikTok with True comes after she shared a rare photo with her baby son, 9 months, on Friday

Not wasting an opportunity to poke fun at her big sister Kim Kardashian in the photos Khloé wore a white T-shirt with the words "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work," alongside an image of Kim, 42 — a nod to the Kardashians' viral Variety article.

Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian films cute scooter dance with daughter True. Khloé Kardashian TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In my best Kim K voice!" Khloé captioned the Instagram post, which showed her son with his head turned away from the camera and wearing tan shorts and a white T-shirt.

In the second photo, Khloé has her head turned towards her son, looking lovingly into his eyes.

Kardashian shares her baby boy and True with her ex Tristan Thompson. The LA Lakers star, 32, is also dad to two sons — Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

Related Articles
natasha rodriguez, Arod
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter Natasha's High School Graduation: 'Proud of You Always'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CscLpmfJhAt/?hl=en. Ciara/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Csbhxg6LZOG/. Russell Wilson/Instagram
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Future On His 9th Birthday: 'You Are a Leader'
Helena Christenson sons birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CseU_bQOgvN/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. Helena Christensen/Instagram
Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus Celebrate Son Mingus' Graduation: 'You Did It!'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Parenting Challenges: 'There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep' (Exclusive)
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Baby Boy as She Pokes Fun at Sister Kim with Hilarious T-Shirt
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 
Hilaria Baldwin Talks New Grandbaby https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZrqpGvYh0/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on Birth of Baby Girl
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Meghan McCain Has Fun Day out with Daughter Liberty Sage: ‘Day at the Museum
Meghan McCain Has 'Day at the Museum' with Daughter Liberty Sage