Khloé Kardashian's Daughter, 2, Gets Creative with Lipstick: 'Someone Was Feeling Themselves'

Looks like True might be taking a leaf out of Aunt Kylie's book

True is giving her mama some serious lip service!

Khloé Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter showed off her cosmetics skills in front of a mirror recently, liberally applying red lipstick and dancing with glee at the results.

"Do you look beautiful?" Kardashian, 36, could be heard saying from behind the camera in the video shared to her Instagram feed Friday, clearly entertained by her toddler's adorable beauty antics.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to post a series of images featuring True showing off her new look, smiling widely with the lipstick smeared not only over her lips but up onto her cheeks, too. A bit of the makeup could even be seen on the chair she was sitting on for the mini photo shoot.

"💋Someone was feeling themselves 💋," Kardashain wrote in the caption of her post — on which mom Kris Jenner commented, "There goes the chair!! 😍"

Kardashian has long been teaching her daughter the value of appreciating her own beauty both on the outside and, more importantly, on the inside.

"As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning," the mother of one told The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine in February 2019, adding that even though "it so corny," they "sit in front of the mirror" and say, "I am beautiful."

"It's my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it's okay to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities," Kardashian explained. "My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height — everything. That's our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is."

Continuing on the self-love train, the reality star also shared with Refinery29 in December 2018 that she wants True to grow up having a healthy relationship with makeup, treating beauty products as "something you enjoy" rather than something that's necessary in order to leave the house.

More recently, the Revenge Body host called in to The View earlier this month and discussed how motherhood has changed her in a big way, despite the fact that she has "always loved kids" and "always had so much patience for children" before welcoming True.

"You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life. [True has] definitely made me softer," she said, adding with a laugh that she now has "so much more empathy for my poor mother and what she's gone through with all of us."