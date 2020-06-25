Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She's Potty Training Daughter True, 2: 'I Believe in Incentives'

Khloé Kardashian has partnered with Pampers and went live on Instagram Thursday to give some potty-training advice

True is officially potty training!

Khloé Kardashian went live on Instagram Thursday afternoon to discuss her partnership with Pampers Easy-Ups training underwear, revealing that she has been using the product to help potty train her 2-year-old daughter.

And the partnership, said Kardashian, 35, was a "no-brainer" considering the pants are emblazoned with one of True's "favorite characters": Queen Poppy, from the Trolls film franchise.

"True recently has been really good at keeping her Pampers dry, which is awesome," said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. And she encourages parents "not to scold" if their kids "make mistakes" — instead, gently remind them where the potty is and what it's used for, and be patient.

"There's no right way, there's no wrong way," Kardashian added of how every child is different when it comes to learning how to use the toilet.

One technique the mother of one has been using are "rewards" for her daughter when she successfully uses the potty, such a "stickers" and the privilege of watching a little bit more of a movie or TV show than would usually be allowed.

"I don't believe in bribing — I believe in incentives," Kardashian said, advising, "Whatever your incentive is, it has to be only for potty time; it can't be throughout the day, or you're going to confuse them. You have to give them a reason to want to go on the potty."

The Revenge Body host also shared that she used to have True spend 10 minutes on the potty but knocked it down to five — and she gives her daughter a book to keep her occupied. "Every hour, I put her on the potty and we make it exciting," she said. "The hardest part is you're not a mind-reader, so constantly having that routine."

Kardashian admitted it has been easier to focus on potty training True amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they have been spending a lot more time at home than they usually would.

And the toddler loves her Pampers not only because of the Poppy design, but because "he feels like she's wearing her big-girl underwear," her mama said, explaining that it "feels like real underwear" and is "not scratchy."

As for where they are in the process, "We are focused on doing the daytime routine first," Kardashian told her viewers. "We still have our nighttime routine but she's still only 2 years old — she's not able to hold her bladder for the whole time, so I'm not focused on nighttime yet."

True "sometimes" tells her mom when she has to go to the potty. "I know when she starts going into a corner by herself ... I know what her actions mean ... like when she does her little potty squirm. Sometimes she doesn't but lately she's been really good about telling me."