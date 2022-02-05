Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Poses on Her Mother's Instagram with a $4.2K Donut Purse

"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Khloé Kardashian wrote alongside a cute photo of daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is living it up in style on mom Khloé Kardashian's Instagram!

The adorable tot, 3, was seen lounging on a couch — next to an attention-grabbing accessory — on her 37-year-old mother's social media account on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

True, whom the reality star shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wore a beige sweater and glittery pink skirt, which was echoed in the bejeweled Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut clutch purse sitting next to her.

The purse, featuring crystals, silver-toned metal hardware and a metallic leather-lined interior, retails for $4,195 on Leiber's website.

"Nothing sweeter than my girl," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption alongside the sweet photo, in which True wore her hair up in a half top ponytail.

On her Instagram Story, Khloé shared further footage of her little girl after running into older sister Kim Kardashian and niece Chicago West at Target.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Hands Are Beautiful' amid Claims from Trolls That She's 'Hiding' Them

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim, 41, also shared the sweet moment on her Story on Thursday, showing her 4-year-old daughter and True embracing one another and jumping up and down in the aisle.

"Look who we ran into at Target!" Kim is heard saying. "Oh my goodness! True, do you want to see the things we got?"

Khloé added captions on her own Story featuring the sweet reunion, writing, "These girls" with a heart emoji. On a second slide, she added, "My heart can't handle this."

The Good American founder has been spending a lot of time with True since NBA star Thompson publicly confirmed last month that he fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian has not yet commented on Thompson's third child. However, a source told PEOPLE she's focusing on herself.

"She wants the new year to be different," the source said. "She wants to focus on her own happiness."