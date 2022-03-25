Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 3, Strikes a Pose During Trampoline Park Visit
True Thompson is a trampoline queen!
On Thursday, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story documenting her visit to a trampoline park with her 3-year-old daughter. The 37-year-old recorded True while chasing her around the room, pairing the clip to Bruno Mars' "Runaway Baby."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shared clips of True bouncing on the trampolines, saying "Oh no!" as her little girl loses balance and falls. In another clip, the toddler holds her nose as she jumps into a foam pit.
Kardashian also included two adorable photos of True smiling and striking a pose with her hands on her hips.
True has become quite the little model lately. Earlier this month, Kardashian showed off photos of her daughter as she rocked a lavish Gucci outfit.
The mini fashionista sweetly posed while wearing a matching Gucci dress and coat. She paired the look with Fendi combat boots and a bedazzled basketball purse — a subtle nod to her NBA star dad Tristan Thompson.
In one photo, Kardashian smiles and gives True a big hug while another snap shows the proud mom holding her daughter's face for a smooch.
"We Gucci," Kardashian captioned the post.
Last month, the Good American founder posted other photos of True on Instagram, sharing that she was shocked at True's modeling skills.
True was rocking an all brown sweatsuit with a matching purse and fuzzy boots. She paired the look with a Khrisjoy orange, red and pink tie-dye puffer jacket.
Kardashian also included an adorable video of True telling her mom to wait as she fixes her hair before posing for the camera.
"Cheese!" True said, smiling as Kardashian laughs from behind the camera.
"🤎 where did this pose come from lol 🤎," Kardashian captioned the post.