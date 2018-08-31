Summer may be winding down, but it looks like baby True got her over-sized pool float Instagram shot just in the nick of time.

On Thursday, proud mom Khloé Kardashian shared some throwback photos of her now-4-month-old daughter relaxing on a white angel-wing pool float.

“Throwback Thursday … Living my best life,” the reality star captioned a close-up shot on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a snap of her daughter from farther away, “TBT” and “MOOD.”

The pretty pool lounger by FUNBOY retails for $115.50 on amazon.com, while True’s stylin’ Babiators-brand shades can also be found on amazon.com for $18.50.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: It’s “True” Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

Kardashian, 34, has been sharing a few of her favorite baby products with her fans lately. Last week, she posted a series of clips to her Snapchat account in which she’s holding True snugly in front of her mama in the Baby Carrier One Air by Babybjörn ($230).

The mother of one sweetly instructed her daughter, “Say hi, Mama” in the first mirror-selfie video, zooming the camera in and out on baby True, who was wearing a cute bow headband.

The following footage showed the mother-daughter pair snuggled close while spending some time outdoors, where Kardashian kissed True’s head gently to the tune of Ariana Grande‘s song “R.E.M.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After She’s Accused of “Embedding Materialism” into True with Gifted Car



After pal Kimora Lee Simmons gifted True with a mini Bentley last week, the new mom clapped back at a fan in the comments section of her photo who accused the Good American designer of “embedding materialism in [True’s] brain” with the car.

Wrote Kardashian in response, “She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”