Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Adorably Bonds with Kim Kardashian's 4 Children During Playdate

It’s a Kardashian Kousins playdate!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of Instagram Story clips of her daughter True, who turns 2 next month, spending quality time with Kim Kardashian West‘s children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months.

In the adorable videos, True and baby Psalm play on the floor together with a Trolls stuffed animal, while siblings Saint and Chicago play nearby, with Chicago clutching her own Sesame Street stuffed animal. Meanwhile, eldest sibling North showed off her dance moves for the camera as Khloé encouraged her with a cheer of “Go Northie!”

True and Chicago also spent time playing together in a fountain and enjoyed putting their hands in the water, with True even bringing out a large pool noodle to place in the fountain.

Khloé, 35, shared a sweet photo of her and True to Instagram on Friday, captioning the post “🕊Soulmate 🕊.”

One day earlier, Khloé had shared her plans for True’s upcoming second birthday party after a fan asked on Twitter what she had in store for the bash.

“It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with Trolls ever since Stormi’s birthday,” the mom of one replied on Thursday night, calling out her 2-year-old niece Stormi, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter. “So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol.”

Recently, True’s love for both Trolls and Sesame Street has become part of her daily routine with Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson, who is True’s father.

“Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners,” the Revenge Body host captioned a cute pair of clips last month that showed her and her daughter jamming out to the Trolls song while holding two of True’s Sesame Street dolls.

One day later, Thompson, 28, posted a video of himself and True dancing to the same song. The footage saw True literally running circles around her NBA star dad before Thompson stood up and got into the rhythm with his little girl, singing along.

Last year, True had celebrated her first birthday at a huge outdoor celebration that included butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, balloons and more.

Kardashian raved about the bash on Instagram, writing, “True turns ONE! After my baby shower, I didn’t think we could ever top such a dream like party but with the help of @wildchildparty and @mindyweiss we did! Look at these pastel gorgeous balloons! And the sweet butterflies on top … oh My!! Thank you so much for turning my vision into reality, love is in the details.”