Baby True is sunning and splashing in style!

Khloé Kardashian‘s adorable daughter is already quite the fashionista at just 13 months old, posing atop a pink-flamingo-shaped pool float on the beach in a photo her mom shared to Instagram Thursday.

Wearing a pink striped swimsuit, a head wrap and heart-shaped shades, True is giving off quite the goal “Vibes,” as Kardashian captioned the cute snap.

Water-ready fans can snag True’s snazzy float (which is adult-sized!) — and for just $20! The GoFloats Flamingo Pool Float Party Tube is available for purchase on amazon.com.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom GoFloats Flamingo Pool Float Party Tube Amazon

RELATED GALLERY: The Most Insane Pool Floats to Buy for Your Most Instagrammable Summer Ever

Kardashian, 34, has been a big fan of the flamingo aesthetic since before her daughter was even born — and True may have been, too.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously opened up about other influences that went into designing her baby girl’s sleep space, like the reason she was inspired to use a flamingo-patterned wallpaper.

“The flamingo wallpaper was actually the first thing I saw that I knew I needed to have in my daughter’s nursery,” she explained on her since-closed website. “I love how elegant the flamingo is. I knew I wanted to do an animal somewhere in her room, but I wanted to do something a little more creative and not so traditional.”

“The funny part is True has the longest skinniest legs like a flamingo!” Kardashian added. “It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy.”

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebs’ Hottest Summer Tradition: Taking Sexy Pics on Insane Pool Floats

A flamingo outfit was among baby True’s first Halloween costume collection this past October, when she donned the bright-pink hooded ensemble alongside a pair of pink-and-black leggings.

She also dressed up as a lamb, panda and pig — as well as a unicorn and tiger alongside her proud mom, who wore matching adult-sized costumes modeled after the latter two animals.

“Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!!” Kardashian captioned her initial snapshot set. “She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol) 🦄🐼”