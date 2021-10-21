Khloé Kardashian Says Daughter True, 3, Picked Out a 'Shady' Halloween Costume for Her Mom

Khloé Kardashian doesn't mind a little shade thrown her way as long as it's coming from her daughter.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, the Good American co-founder, 37, reveals that her 3-year-old daughter True picked out a "shady" Halloween costume for her mom to wear this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"True's gonna be Moana and she wants me to be Pua, the pig," Kardashian says, referencing characters from the animated Disney film, Moana. "So, it's a little shady of her but it's okay. I will be Pua for True."

"You're a good mother," host Ellen DeGeneres teases as Kardashian flashes a smile.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, who shares her daughter with Tristan Thompson, spoke out on Twitter about expanding her family.

As she was remarking how quickly her daughter True is growing up, the reality star answered a fan who said it is "time for another" baby. Kardashian responded: "Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods [sic] plan."

"How is my baby getting so grown on me," the proud mom wrote in another tweet, also adding that True "has the best little life! She is the best so she deserves it."

In a new Health cover story, Kardashian said that she and her siblings are "raising the cousins to almost feel like they're siblings. I don't care if they disagree — that's inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another."