Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True still have Bali on the brain!

The reality star, 34, shared another photo from the duo’s recent family trip to the island nation on her Instagram account Wednesday, showing the mother-daughter pair sporting matching Asian conical hats while sitting on a bed.

The brightest part of the snapshot is baby True’s gleeful open-mouthed smile, which the 6-month-old wears alongside a white outfit to twin with her mama.

“This picture makes me smile seeing Trues beautiful face!!” wrote Khloé. “You are EVERYTHING to me sweet True ❣️ smile today! It’s contagious 😁”

Khloé has been nostalgic about the trip ever since she and True returned to California, posting multiple snaps from the vacation they took with Khloé’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and their kids.

Last week, the Good American designer shared a stunning sunset snapshot of herself posing on the beach with her baby girl, wearing a tank top that read “J’adore Dior” while True sported a pink ruffled top and white shorts.

“In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating 💕”

Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 39, got in on the photo fun from their joint vacation too. The former shared a particularly precious snapshot of her 9-month-old daughter Chicago sitting beside True.

In the image, Chicago smiled while looking down toward her toes as True’s face lit up while she gazed at her slightly older cousin. Making the moment even cuter, both tiny tots wore light-colored tops with matching bottoms.

“Besties in Bali,” the mother of three fittingly captioned the photo.